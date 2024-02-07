"A million times better than Solo Sikoa," "Absolute beast" - WWE fans want 36-year-old star on the main roster

The WWE Universe has grown sour when it comes to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa due to him constantly interfering in Roman Reigns' title matches. Meanwhile, fans have heavily praised another star from the promotion and want him to join the main roster soon.

In 2022, Dijak returned to the developmental brand after a failed run on WWE's main roster as Retribution's T-Bar. He reinvented himself on the brand and created a new intense character. The star has been receiving praise weekly due to his second run on the brand.

On the recent episode of NXT, Dijak faced Ilja Dragunov after a massive win over Joe Gacy at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024. After the defeat, fans reacted to the rising star's work and want Dijak to have a fruitful run on the main roster, possibly after WrestleMania 40.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dijak has had a better second run on the developmental brand over the past two years. However, the 36-year-old star has not yet won a championship on the brand. It will be interesting to see what the management does next with the star in the coming months ahead of Stand and Deliver 2024.

Update on Dijak's current WWE contract - Reports

In 2017, Dijak started his career with WWE as Dominik Dijakovic on the then-Black and Gold brand. The star was featured in several high-profile feuds and worked mainly around the North American Championship division on the brand before leaving for the main roster.

In 2020, he was renamed T-Bar and became a member of Retribution with Mustafa Ali as their leader. After nearly two years, he returned to the developmental brand to start a new run as a singles performer and has gone by Dijak during his second run on NXT.

According to a recent report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Dijak's contract is up in the Spring/Summer of 2024. The rising star has been with the promotion for nearly seven years. His contract expires in June 2024, and the star's future is undetermined at this time.

"Fightful Select has learned that Dijak's WWE contract is up in the Spring/Summer of this year."

Expand Tweet

Dijak recently had a massive win against Joe Gacy in a No Disqualification match at NXT Vengeance Day 2024. He most recently lost a singles match to NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. It will be interesting to see what he does next in the promotion.

Do you want to see Dijak on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE