"A new recruit," "Only a matter of time" - WWE Universe believes The Judgment Day will end due to 33-year-old star

The Judgment Day is one of the most notorious groups in WWE, with two members of the stable currently holding gold. Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Finn Balor are unable to resolve their issues. Recently, fans reacted to a segment on Monday Night RAW where JD McDonagh was seen interacting with The Prince.

Earlier this year, JD McDonagh finally made his way to the main roster during the annual Draft and joined the red brand. McDonagh and Balor interacted on Monday Night RAW, but the two met without The Judgment Day. Last night, Priest interrupted the two during a segment.

Later, McDonagh ended up attacking Sami Zayn before his match against The Judgment Day. The WWE Universe is excited to have new members in the group, but some fans feel that the former NXT star's entry into the stable will eventually lead to the end of the group.

Check out some of the reactions below:

no one @justheretobro17 @reigns_era Triple H really like the slow builds ,it’s only a matter of time until JD gets into the Judgement Day



But would Rhea and Dom really turn on Damian?? Idk what direction they will go

Autumn Olivas @AutumnOliv22 @reigns_era My prediction Damian Priest is going to leave judgment day and Finn just found a new recruit

Blaze Wrestling @WrestlingBlaze @reigns_era KICK PRIEST OUT AND BRING JD IN, Priest can go back to a baby face

izzy @priestlver @reigns_era jd and finn vs damian and dom i feel it

Nolan Grayson @Omni_man96 @reigns_era Finn Balor getting insurance by beating Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight championship and making Priest fail his cash in due to JD's help >>> pic.twitter.com/7SBiQLTQLH

There are no reports of the stable splitting up. But JD McDonagh joining the group could mean that Finn Balor will have someone on his side more than Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, who haven't been able to help him win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Judgment Day hasn't been on the same page since WWE Money in the Bank 2023

The Judgment Day has had one of the best years in the company as Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship, which later became the Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio recently became the North American Champion.

Later, Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank contract, and the stable hasn't been on the same page ever since. After winning the briefcase, Priest tried to cash it in during a World Heavyweight Championship match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.

However, The Prince couldn't stand against the fact that the Archer of Infamy would cross him. Last week, Damian Priest tried to help Finn Balor during his rematch against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam.

However, The Prince failed to capitalize and ended up getting a Stomp on the briefcase.

The duo has consistently bickered about which star should be the one to become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

It will be interesting to see how Balor and Priest solve their problems and which star brings the gold to The Judgment Day.

What are your thoughts on JD McDonagh joining the stable? Sound off in the comment section below.

