"A part time coward" - WWE Universe reacts to Brock Lesnar appearing in more premium live events than Roman Reigns in 2023

The WWE Universe is furious that Brock Lesnar has more premium live event appearances in 2023 than Roman Reigns.

Lesnar is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes on WWE programming. The two men crossed paths in their first-ever singles match at the Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Earlier this year, The Beast competed in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. He was also in action at the Elimination Chamber, where he faced Bobby Lashley in a four-minute match that ended via disqualification. At WrestleMania 39, Lesnar defeated Omos in a first-time-ever match between the two men.

Reigns, meanwhile, defeated Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. The post-match angle of the show saw Sami Zayn betray The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline. This led to a match at the Elimination Chamber, where he defeated Zayn in Montreal to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Reigns' last premium live event appearance was at WrestleMania 39 when he defeated Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief has worked one less event than Lesnar, having missed out on Backlash.

Fans expressed their frustration on Twitter as Reigns' continues to be absent from WWE television.

Bully Ray spoke about the potential scenarios for Brock Lesnar's upcoming rematch against Cody Rhodes

At Backlash, Brock Lesnar suffered a loss to Cody Rhodes in their first-ever match. Lesnar was busted open during the match, leading to a victory for The American Nightmare.

Bully Ray spoke on the Busted Open podcast about the possibility of Lesnar facing Rhodes in an "I Quit" Match. He mentioned that a victory for Rhodes under such circumstances would be huge.

"If Brock did say 'I quit,' that would be a hell of a notch in Cody's belt, right? That would be a first time," Ray said.

Bully further stated that a Last Man Standing Match between the two men could also be possible. However, he did add that Lesnar lost a Last Man Standing Match to Roman Reigns last year at SummerSlam.

"Last Man Standing match, but Brock just lost a Last Man Standing match to Roman recently."

Lesnar and Rhodes' rematch was confirmed after this week's RAW, as The Beast Incarnate set his sights on his rival again at Night of Champions.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will compete in more premium live events than Roman Reigns in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

