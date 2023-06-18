"A perfect storyline" - WWE Universe reacts to major star's prophecy regarding Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been one of the best things about WWE over the past three years. Unfortunately, every good story eventually comes to an end, and something similar happened with the stable. However, fans were shocked to find out that Cody Rhodes' prophecy regarding the faction is coming true in the worst way possible.

Earlier this year, Sami Zayn was kicked out of The Bloodline after he took a steel chair and attacked Roman Reigns in the back. This started a chain of events that led to several members losing their faith in The Tribal Chief and walking out of the group.

Recently, a video resurfaced where Cody Rhodes cut a promo on Roman Reigns regarding The Bloodline. In the video, Rhodes stated that every member would walk out on The Tribal Chief, and he will be left with no one. Fans reacted to this video after what transpired on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

According to Cody Rhodes' prophecy, Solo Siko will also leave The Bloodline in the near future, which could eventually allow Rhodes to get his fair one-on-one rematch against Reigns for the title.

The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman started to distance themselves from The Usos after the duo lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. The Bloodline got a rematch for the titles, but it wasn't for the twins.

Instead, The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer stepped up to face the champions at WWE Night of Champions 2023. However, Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns after months of neglect and humiliation from the group. Meanwhile, Jey Uso was not able to make up his mind on who to support.

After the event, The Tribal Chief officially removed Jimmy Uso from the stable, and Sikoa attacked his own brother to prove his loyalty to the group. Later, Reigns left Jey to make his own decision and return to the faction without his older brother to become the next Tribal Chief.

WWE @WWE



LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st,



Streaming on Welcome to The Bloodline Civil War.LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st, @WWERomanReigns @WWESoloSikoa team up to take on The @WWEUsos at #MITB Streaming on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT. Welcome to The Bloodline Civil War.LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st, @WWERomanReigns & @WWESoloSikoa team up to take on The @WWEUsos at #MITB.Streaming on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT. https://t.co/0S5txgRD88

Last night, Jey made his choice and super kicked the lights out of Reigns and left the group. It was announced that The Usos would face Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns in a tag team match at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

