"A real champion" - WWE Universe pushes for 39-year-old to be added to Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 40 match

As we've seen in recent years, the WWE Universe often gets what they want from officials. Fans are now hoping for a significant change to WrestleMania 40 plans.

WWE has already announced that The Visionary will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at The Showcase of The Immortals. The match is expected for Night 1 as Rollins and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is teased for Night 2.

A wrestling page on Instagram asked the questions, and now fans are getting behind the idea of adding Sami Zayn to the McIntyre vs. Rollins match to make it a Triple Threat on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Some support this idea just so Zayn can take the pin, while others believe he deserves another 'Mania match. The other reactions range from Damian Priest possibly using the Triple Threat to cash in the Money In the Bank briefcase to Zayn potentially chasing the Intercontinental Championship.

The Architect and The Underdog From The Underground have not publicly responded to the fan pitch. Their last singles bout saw Rollins retain his gold on the November 6 episode RAW, but one week later, they teamed up to defeat JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio by disqualification.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Sami Zayn possibly joining Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins for a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 40:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Sami Zayn potentially being added to WrestleMania 40 match

Seth Rollins gives new nickname to The Rock on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes addressed The Bloodline and WrestleMania 40 in tonight's RAW opener. They announced that they will be on Friday's SmackDown to confront The Bloodline and to officially answer The Rock's recent major challenge for The Showcase of The Immortals.

The Great One has referred to The American Nightmare as a crybaby and has used "Cody's Crybabies" to label his fans. However, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion has just given The Rock a new nickname, Diarrhea Dwayne.

Rollins revealed the nickname on tonight's RAW and even got a "Diarrhea" chant going. The name is also trending worldwide on X. You can see the video below.

Expand Tweet

The Visionary also announced that he is now medically cleared from his recent torn MCL and partially torn meniscus. Rollins received the 100% clearance from doctors just this morning.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you want Sami Zayn to be added to the match? Yes No 0 votes