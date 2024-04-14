"A sad day for his fans" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns' heartbreaking Twitter update after WrestleMania XL loss

Twitter is abuzz with reactions after Roman Reigns made a big change to his Twitter profile last night.

The Tribal Chief is no longer the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He lost the coveted title to his arch-nemesis Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

Roman Reigns has now changed his bio and removed the term "Undisputed WWE Universal Champion" from it. The big change received loads of reactions from his fans on Twitter.

While many fans were sad about The Tribal Chief Updating his bio, some were seemingly happy that Cody Rhodes finished the story and ended Reings' run at the top of the mountain.

Roman Reigns defends his part-time schedule

Since becoming The Tribal Chief, Reigns has had a part-time schedule, and it didn't sit well with many fans.

Roman Reigns appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast two years ago and opened up about his light WWE schedule. He explained that he had been working religiously for about a decade. He then added that he has five children and needs to spend time with them. So while Raigns is not on TV every single week, he still competes at the Big Four and Saudi PLEs. The Head of the Table referred to himself as "an annual character on WWE television."

"So the main thing is, no, we’re not gonna be on every single pay-per-view but anything that I am on which of course will be all the major ones and then a couple of the other ones, you know, that kind of fall in between the big four and the Saudis, I’ll always support those with TVs to build the story and the rivalry going forward so, it’s not like — compared to what I did, I guess, yeah, you could say technically, that’s, compared to a full-time, taking on everything, you only get a day-and-a-half-a-week, yeah, I guess it’s a part-time compared to what I usually run but, I’m an annual character on WWE television."

Reigns did everything in his power to defeat Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. The match was contested under Bloodline Rules, but The American Nightmare had come prepared.

For every member of The Bloodline, Cody had someone to back him up. John Cena, Jey Uso, The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins all interfered in the match and took down The Bloodline, which ultimately helped Rhodes in putting down The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns headed backstage with a dejected look on his face and hugged Paul Heyman on the entrance stage. He later shared a video on his social media handles, stating that he mourned his loss but is now looking forward and starting afresh.

