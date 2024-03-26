"A side player in his own story" - WWE Universe blasts Roman Reigns following The Rock's attack on Cody Rhodes on RAW

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to blast Roman Reigns after The Rock's and Cody Rhodes' segment on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During this week's edition of RAW, The Great One made a surprise appearance by interrupting Rhodes, who was talking about his matches at WWE WrestleMania XL. The People's Champ whispered something to The American Nightmare before heading out. However, before the show went off the air, The Final Boss obliterated Cody backstage and on the roof of the arena.

Following the show, Ibou of WrestlePurists took to Twitter to call out Roman Reigns for not being present on RAW and react to the brutal beatdown of Cody Rhodes at the hands of The Rock.

Screenshot of Ibou's tweet

This post caught several fans' attention and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments.

One fan wrote that they believed Roman Reigns was a side player because of The Great One and The American Nightmare's great storyline.

Screenshot of fan's tweet

A fan wrote that they believe Reigns' title reign was about to end at WWE WrestleMania XL without him being "involved" in the build-up.

One fan wrote that they believed the tag team match on Night One of The Show of Shows was going to be more important than Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes on Night Two.

Another wrote that they believed Reigns does not matter anymore and wanted The Tribal Chief to drop his belt.

Some more fans believed Roman Reigns has become a side character because of The Rock.

One fan wrote that they believed The Tribal Chief has not done anything during the WWE WrestleMania XL build-up.

Another believed Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns does not have the same build-up as The Rock vs. The American Nightmare for the tag team match.

Dutch Mantell believes The Rock has overshadowed Roman Reigns in WWE

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said that he believes The Rock's return has overshadowed Roman Reigns.

Mantell also mentioned that it was not The Tribal Chief's fault because The Great One's aura can overshadow anyone.

"Yeah, overshadow, I won't say being buried! But when you bring in The Rock, he is going to overshadow everybody; I don't care who they are!" Mantell explained.

Many fans believe WWE might book a singles match between The Final Boss and The American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2024. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the duo's feud.

