“A year from now she’s probably not even going to be in the company” – Legendary champion’s rumored return to NXT makes WWE look “desperate”

It is not uncommon to see established main roster WWE Superstars appear on NXT in order to elevate the brand. One name that has been linked with a return to NXT is that of multiple-time Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Before debuting on the main roster, The Irish Lass-Kicker, as one of the four horsewomen of NXT, was an integral member of the show’s women’s division and stood out as one of the most talented stars in all of wrestling. Lynch, however, could not capture the NXT Women's Championship in her original run in the development brand despite having a couple of title opportunities.

After The Man was incorrectly namedropped by the current NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton as a former champion of the brand, rumors have been doing the rounds that she might be returning to win the one title she hasn’t won in WWE.

Here are some fan reactions to the rumors:

Fans weren't sold on the idea of Lynch returning to NXT

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to have a cage match at WWE Payback

Becky and Trish facing off against each other

Becky Lynch has been feuding with Trish Stratus ever since the Hall of Famer turned heel after losing the Women’s Tag Team Titles to Bayley and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. The two had their first match in Saudi Arabia, where Stratus won the contest with help from Zoey Stark.

They faced off again in a match on RAW, however, it ended in a double count-out. Their heated rivalry is set to continue as a cage match between the two at WWE Payback was made official.

This might be the Hall of Famer’s last match in her current run, which will leave Becky needing a new storyline. This is why many have wondered if The Lass-Kicker could do with some time in NXT to refresh her character before another run with one of the main titles.

