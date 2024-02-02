"About time," "Thank you, Triple H," - WWE fans left in awe of massive SmackDown rumor

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter after rumors emerged of three top stars possibly set to appear on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The names in question are NXT stars Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, and Trick Williams. Hayes and Breakker got one of the biggest opportunities of their WWE career at the Royal Rumble. Both stars participated in the 30-men competition, showcasing their incredible talent. Meanwhile, Williams also made an appearance on the main roster during last week's episode of the blue brand, saving Carmelo from an attack by A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller).

The latest report by PWInsider suggests that Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams are set to appear on this week's edition of SmackDown.

WrestleOps' Twitter handle posted about these rumors, which caught fans' attention and they started commenting on it.

One thanked Triple H for making it happen and said they were ready to cheer for Trick Williams.

Expand Tweet

Another fan said they couldn't wait to hear chants for Williams and also said that it was time for Bron Breakker to go to the main roster.

Expand Tweet

One believed this week's episode of SmackDown will be a stacked show.

Expand Tweet

A Twitter user couldn't wait to see who the three stars will feud against on the main roster.

Expand Tweet

One believed Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes were ready to main event a major show.

Expand Tweet

Some more fans were excited to see the NXT stars on the main roster.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Booker T wants Bron Breakker to spend some more time in NXT before shifting to WWE's main roster

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T said he believes Bron Breakker needs a bit more time on the developmental brand before shifting to the main roster. Booker believes NXT needs Breakker at the moment.

"You know what, man? I say Bron Breakker might need another six months to a year (in NXT). Not that it was because I didn't think he was ready (for the main roster). I thought because NXT needed him more than anything, that's what I would like to see: Bron Breakker stick around for a little while longer."

What the company has planned for the NXT star's future remains to be seen.

Are you excited to see Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams on WWE's main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.