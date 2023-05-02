Absent RAW megastar posts cryptic message teasing return to WWE with a new character

With Night Two of the WWE Draft set to take place on RAW tonight, fans will be expecting a lot of twists and turns. Ahead of the show, Becky Lynch posted a cryptic message on social media, seemingly teasing a return with a new character.

The Man has been absent from TV programming since getting attacked by Trish Stratus a few weeks back on RAW. The Hall of Famer assaulted Lynch after the duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Amid her absence, she was drafted to the red brand on Night One of the Draft.

Becky Lynch has been a different woman since the attack. She initially blacked out her social media and revealed that she wouldn't be present on TV programming. The former RAW Women's Champion then unfollowed the majority of female wrestlers on Instagram.

Lynch recently uploaded random pictures from all of her previous characters/eras in the past. The picture was captioned "An bhfuil tu reidh? Ta me reidh," which translates to "Are you ready to go? I'm ready," seemingly hinting that she could be returning with a new character.

Trish Stratus talked about returning to WWE for a feud with Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus' return to WWE shocked the wrestling world as the Hall of Famer assisted Lita and Becky Lynch in victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. However, the veteran did not take long to turn on her friends as she attacked The Man after losing the titles to Raquel and Liv. Trish also revealed that she was the one behind the attack on Lita.

During a recent interview, the former WWE Women's Champion opened up about her current feud and detailed the reasons behind it:

"To be able to go back to this capacity, it felt like it's fun and it's a good story," she said. "I think it's interesting. I always say whenever I went back, it has to check a few boxes. Like, is it interesting? Is it challenging for myself? Will the fans be intrigued by it? Will it tell something different than we've told before, a story that's different than we've told before?" [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

The duo are rumored to be facing off at WWE SummerSlam, and it seems like the reason behind Becky's absence is to prolong the feud until then.

