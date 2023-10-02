"Absolutely not" - Fans believe 31-year-old former superstar is "not even close" to being the best WWE has ever produced

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has done a lot during her wrestling career to prove her worth in the industry. However, many fans do not think that she is the best female wrestler WWE has ever produced.

The 31-year-old star left WWE in December 2022, after working for over a decade with the company. She has since appeared for the New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom wrestling promotions under the ring name Mercedes Moné.

Banks was a 10-time champion in WWE, and was regarded as one of the top women in the company. Along with Binaca Belair, she had the honor of headlining WrestleMania 37.

Many fans believe that Sasha Banks is one of the best female wrestlers the company has ever produced. She had the looks, promo skills, and in-ring capabilities to put on some great matches and segments.

Meanwhile, others believe that she’s far from being the best female wrestler the company has ever produced. Many named Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus as some of the women who are above her.

Check out the fans reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Banks was one of the best wrestlers in the women’s division during her time in the Stamford-based promotion. She had several good title reigns and helped put some superstars over whenever required.

Fans want to see Sasha Banks join AEW instead of WWE

Many WWE fans want to see The Boss return to the company at some point. Many new top stars could work well with her, and put on some great matches.

However, there is a section of the wrestling community that wants to see Banks join AEW. Rumors regarding her joining the promotion have been rife ever since she left the Stamford-based promotion, but the same hasn’t happened yet.

With Saraya’s (Paige) return to the ring, and many other stars like Brit Baker doing wonders on the promotion, fans could see Banks make her debut sooner rather than later. Some such rivalries could help the company get a good boost and increase viewership.

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recently surprised fans by making his debut for the new promotion. It would be good to see some stars mix things up, and help AEW give the top wrestling promotion in the world a run for its money.

Which promotion do you want to see Sasha Banks join soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.