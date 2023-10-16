“Absolutely not” – fans make their feelings clear about 30-year old potentially joining WWE 

WWE fans are not shy of sharing their opinion no matter how brutal it might be. The latest person to come in the crossfires of the WWE Universe is a massive star who headlined a major event recently. The person mentioned here British Youtuber and boxer, KSI.

Logan Paul’s business partner main evented a boxing card against Tommy Fury in Manchester. Logan Paul co-main evented the show against Jiu Jitsu World Champion Dillon Danis, which he won by a disqualification. KSI didn’t have the same success on the night, as he lost to Fury in the main event.

Logan Paul will soon be making his return to WWE, as he made clear in his post fight interview after his win. The Maverick called out WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio for a shot at his title. While Paul will be in WWE soon, fans seemingly have no desire to see his business partner in the ring anytime soon.

While many fans just straight up don’t like the British influencer, a lot of them feel he doesn’t have the athletic ability of his fellow PRIME co-owner. His only appearance in WWE was at WrestleMania, where he showed up dressed up as a PRIME bottle, to help Logan Paul in his match against Seth Rollins. You can check out some of the fan reaction on X about KSI making his in ring debut below.

Fan reaction to KSI in a WWE ring was largely negative

Logan Paul to be Rey Mysterio’s next challenger?

Rey Mysterio is in his third reign as the US Champion currently. He won the title from Austin Theory back in August on SmackDown. He last defended his title in a match against fellow LWO member Santos Escobar. Bobby Lashley has been feuding with The LWO and Mysterio, and is gunning for gold too. Another name that has added himself in a crowded title scene is Logan Paul.

The Maverick called out the legendary luchador after his win over Dannis on Saturday in Manchester. Rey responded to Paul, telling when and where to find him. This sets up a potential match for the social media star that can help him get his first title in the company. With both Lashley and Paul being worthy challengers for the champion, it will be interesting to see who gets the first opportunity at Rey’s title.

Will you be actually interested in seeing KSI switch from a boxing ring to the wrestling ring? Let us know in the comments section below.