"ABSOLUTELY NOT" - WWE fans don't want Roman Reigns to face heavily-pushed star at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is 10 months away, but it hasn't stopped people from wondering who Roman Reigns will face at the event. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will likely keep his title heading into next year's Show of Shows, which would mean a fourth consecutive main event for him.

One idea that has floated around among the WWE Universe is Reigns taking on his cousin, Solo Sikoa, at 'Mania. The Sultan of the Spike is being pushed quite a bit, having taken minimal losses since debuting on the main roster. He seems primed for a world title match against The Big Uce at some stage.

However, fans are not interested in seeing Sikoa headline WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. They feel the 30-year-old is not ready for such a spot, even though he influenced the outcome of this year's 'Mania main event.

A match between the two can instead happen at another show, like SummerSlam or Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, some fans already have a preferred main event of WrestleMania 40. A rematch between Reigns and Cody Rhodes seems like the best option, especially after how their match ended this April.

Check out these reactions:

Maar13 @undertaker013 @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Sorry but no, I get it from the storyline pov... But still, Solo is nowhere near to be there, without the title maybe but not for the championship. @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Sorry but no, I get it from the storyline pov... But still, Solo is nowhere near to be there, without the title maybe but not for the championship.

Arthur Hartwell Chief 🩸☠️ @Hartwellchief @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Naah. Its simply not WrestleMania main event worthy match imo. Although down the line whenver this match happens it would be a banger for sure but its not WrestleMania main event material ! @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Naah. Its simply not WrestleMania main event worthy match imo. Although down the line whenver this match happens it would be a banger for sure but its not WrestleMania main event material !

ãdãrshhhh @chiefy_reigns @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Nope Royal Rumble or either summerslam would be worthy @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Nope Royal Rumble or either summerslam would be worthy

It remains to be seen how WWE books Solo Sikoa going forward. He may be aligned to Roman Reigns and part of The Bloodline now, but things can change quickly.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's current status in WWE

The Tribal Chief's trusted enforcer is sticking by him for now, even betraying Jimmy Uso. Sikoa showed his loyalty to Reigns with that merciless move, effectively drawing the battle lines between the two of them and The Usos. A tag team match is expected at Money in the Bank.

Amanda Stan Account @RomanMoxFan2010 I wonder at MITB if they do Roman and Solo vs The Usos.



If Roman/Solo wins, Jey stays in the Bloodline and Jimmy is out for good, if The Usos wins, Jey is free and stays with his twin brother and both are out.



I wonder if Jey even says whose side he’s on Friday. 🤔🤔🤔 I wonder at MITB if they do Roman and Solo vs The Usos.If Roman/Solo wins, Jey stays in the Bloodline and Jimmy is out for good, if The Usos wins, Jey is free and stays with his twin brother and both are out.I wonder if Jey even says whose side he’s on Friday. 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/XvNtMyyJUz

Considering the controlled pace of the Bloodline story, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's eventual split might happen after a few months. SummerSlam may be too soon, with Jimmy or Jey Uso likely to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship instead.

However, as suggested above, Reigns vs. Sikoa could happen at Royal Rumble 2024. The Tribal Chief can then wrap up his family issues before facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

However, what if WWE tops itself with the biggest blowoff possible by bringing back The Rock? It would be the perfect ending to this leg of Roman's record-breaking reign.

Who should Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania 40? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

