"Absolutely shocked", "Almost had me" - WWE Universe reacts to the possibility of CM Punk joining The Judgment Day if he returns at Survivor Series

The WWE Universe has reacted to the possibility of CM Punk joining The Judgment Day if he returns to the Stamford-based company.

Ahead of this weekend's Survivor Series Premium Live Event, there have been rumors of Punk possibly returning to WWE after his departure from AEW. The massive show will be hosted in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

A Twitter user recently reacted to Finn Balor's "Best in the world?" tweet from 2018, questioning if this could lead to Punk joining forces with Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day.

Fans came up with hilarious reactions, with one even suggesting that Punk could possibly be the replacement for either Damian Priest or JD McDonagh in the Men's WarGames Match.

Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla believes CM Punk would get a massive reaction if he returns at Survivor Series 2023

CM Punk is quite arguably the most popular professional wrestler, hailing from Illinois.

According to the former WWE Superstar Top Dolla, the former WWE Champion would receive a massive reaction from the crowd if he returned at Survivor Series 2023. Speaking in an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, he said:

"Hell if I know. I mean, I'm sure it'll draw, it's in Chicago, right? So, like, if there's anywhere Punk could show up and it would get a massive reaction, it would be in Chicago," Top Dolla said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Dolla added that most of the WWE roster has no idea what is about to happen at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. He added:

"But, one thing I learned in my time in WWE is nobody knows nothing. Nobody knows what's happening week to week on the shows — well let me rephrase, none of the talent know week to week on the shows. Like every once in a while... I mean, obviously, Roman knows. Roman's gonna know, they're gonna keep Roman in the loop. Roman is 'the guy,' he's the reason the company's doing so well right now. So he knows, but like 99% of the roster don't know what they're doing next week let alone at Survivor Series," Top Dolla said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

CM Punk's last appearance at a professional wrestling show was back at AEW All In Pay-Per-View. It remains to be seen if he returns at Survivor Series 2023 or not.

