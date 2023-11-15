Accusations against WWE champion nearly derail title reign ahead of massive defense

During the recent WWE NXT episode, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson were set to defend their Tag Team Championships against Tony D'Angelo & Stacks.

The rematch was set after Chase U had received a letter last week, informing that they were under investigation. Reporters intercepted the group in the parking lot before this week's show, confirming that Andre Chase was indeed the subject of an investigation.

Chase mentioned that he was fully cooperating with the legal procedures, and was solely concentrating on defending their Tag Team Championships later in the night.

"I'm fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. So tonight, its just business as usual. We have a Tag Team Championship match to prepare for and win. No further questions," Chase said.

Chase appeared visibly drained, with commentators noting that he hadn't slept in a week. He was accompanied by his stablemates Duke, Jacy Jayne, and Thea Hail during the interview.

The complete details regarding the allegations against WWE Superstar Andre Chase and the future of Chase U are yet to be revealed, leaving much to be discovered.

