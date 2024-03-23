"Acknowledge your little b*tch a**?" - WWE fan seen heckling at Roman Reigns during his segment on SmackDown

During the closing moments of the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, a WWE fan took a shot at Roman Reigns by refusing to acknowledge him.

The final segment of SmackDown featured Reigns in a face-to-face confrontation with Cody Rhodes ahead of their rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Moments before SmackDown went off the air, a fan in the arena yelled at Reigns and refused to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

The show ended with an intense face-off between Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins against The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa eventually joined their leader to close out the show.

Roman Reigns claimed that he was not done yet

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns boldly stated that he was just getting started and was not done by any means.

The Tribal Chief has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for 1300 days now. At WrestleMania 38, he unified the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship. While speaking during the interview, the Head of the Table claimed that what has been done till now was only "scratching the surface" and that the best was yet to come.

"Yeah, yeah. I'm just scratching the surface. I'm still figuring. We're still experimenting, figuring stuff out. There's so much room left. I'm 38 years young. I'm a young man. I have so much stuff to do left. There are so many different... If we were able to do this in four years, imagine what we can conquer in another decade?" Roman Reigns said.

Since winning the title, Reigns has successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on multiple occasions. His latest title defense came in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' WrestleMania XL challenger, Cody Rhodes, won the Men's Royal Rumble Match two years in a row. At WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare failed to dethrone Reigns, courtesy of The Bloodline. However, this time around, the rivalry also involves The Rock.

The Brahma Bull boldly stated that he would ensure that Rhodes does not leave WrestleMania XL as the new champion.

