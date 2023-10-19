"Acknowledge Main Event Jey Uso" - WWE fans react to Rikishi's cryptic tweet ahead of SmackDown

The WWE Universe has reacted to Rikishi's cryptic tweet ahead of this week's SmackDown.

The Bloodline storyline recently took a massive turn following the return of Roman Reigns. On last week's SmackDown, Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Fast forward to this week's Monday Night RAW, Jimmy Uso's interference led to Rhodes and Jey losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

Taking to Twitter, Rikishi tweeted the Pointing Up Emoji, which is the hand gesture used by members of The Bloodline.

Reacting to the tweet, fans responded with the same emoji, whereas one Twitter user acknowledged "Main Event" Jey Uso.

Check out the fan reactions:

Earlier this year, The Usos betrayed Reigns and The Bloodline. However, at SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso shockingly turned his back on his brother, Jey Uso, costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the process.

Following Jimmy's return to The Bloodline, he was asked by Reigns to deal with his brother, Jey.

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn spoke highly of Roman Reigns' next opponent, LA Knight

Sami Zayn recently spoke quite highly of LA Knight, who is next in line to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Earlier this year, Zayn unsuccessfully challenged The Tribal Chief for the gold. At a recent live event in Kansas City, he was unable to dethrone Reigns yet again. However, after his match, The former Honorary Uce cut a promo and stated that he and Knight have a lot in common. He said:

"You and I have a bit more in common than you think. Not gonna lie; you are slightly more jacked than I am. I will admit that. But we have some stuff in common. See, it took me twenty years to get to the mountain top, to get to the point where everybody was cheering for me. It took me twenty years to get to the point where people wanted to see me go head-to-head with Roman Reigns. And it took you twenty years, and let me tell you something, buddy, you are here now."

Knight vs. Reigns is yet to be made official. However, the match is expected to take place at Crown Jewel.

