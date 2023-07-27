"ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF" - 57-year-old WWE veteran takes a shot at Cody Rhodes

While the feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is over for now, that did not stop Paul Heyman from taking a shot at the WWE RAW Superstar.

Paul Heyman is widely considered the greatest manager of all time. The 57-year-old has worked with some of the top names in the industry, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. He has managed to elevate numerous stars to an even higher level during their on-screen association.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina, Cody Rhodes made it clear that he believes Bobby Heenan is the greatest manager in pro wrestling history. This did not sit well with Paul Heyman, who took a subtle shot at The American Nightmare, calling him the fourth greatest performer in his family's history behind Dusty, Dustin, and Brandi Rhodes.

"I like how @SInow’s @JimmyTraina continues his petulant pursuit to bait me. Sigh. And I respect the opinion of @CodyRhodes, the fourth greatest performer in his family’s magnificent history, only behind Dusty, Dustin, and @TheBrandiRhodes! THE WISEMAN COMETH! ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!"

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle



Sigh.



And I respect the opinion of @CodyRhodes, the fourth greatest performer in his family’s magnificent history, only behind Dusty, Dustin and @TheBrandiRhodes!



THE WISEMAN COMETH!



ACKNOWLEDGE… twitter.com/JimmyTraina/st… I like how @SInow’s @JimmyTraina continues his petulant pursuit to bait me.Sigh.And I respect the opinion of @CodyRhodes, the fourth greatest performer in his family’s magnificent history, only behind Dusty, Dustin and @TheBrandiRhodes!THE WISEMAN COMETH!ACKNOWLEDGE… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Cody Rhodes is currently feuding with Paul Heyman's former client in WWE

Cody Rhodes has been booked like a megastar since returning to WWE last April. The American Nightmare has suffered just two singles losses in this time and has been the center of attraction on RAW.

Rhodes is currently embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar, a star previously managed by Paul Heyman. The feud started on RAW after WrestleMania 39 and has heated up in recent months. The duo has already had a couple of matches, with both men coming out on top once. They will face off in a rubber match at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Cody Rhodes also has unfinished business with Roman Reigns, and the duo will reportedly clash again at WrestleMania 40. However, these are just early plans and could change anytime.

The American Nightmare also commented on his loss to The Tribal Chief at The Showcase of the Immortals. Click here to read the full story.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023