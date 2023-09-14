"Actually the top heel in the locker room," "I wish you stay gone" - Fans are furious with WWE Superstar being viewed as top heel

Fans are clearly displeased with the recently returned Nia Jax reportedly being the top second heel in the women's division of WWE RAW.

The Samaon star made her shocking return to the global juggernaut during the main event of this week's RAW, where Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

Jax attacked Rodriguez at the ringside, taking advantage of the referee being distracted. This allowed the Judgment Day member to capitalize on the interference and retain her title.

Though fans momentarily thought Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley could be aligned, things soon became clear when she even took out Ripley. While her motivations are still unclear and will be revealed in the coming weeks, it's safe to say Jax has quickly established herself as a major threat to Women's World Title.

A recent report indicated that thanks to the momentum she gained with her return on WWE RAW, Jax was now internally viewed as the number two heel on the brand. It was also noted that she overtook Trish Stratus and Zoey Starks from the spot.

As expected, this elicited several reactions from the fans, with most sharing their disappointment with the development. Many pointed out that Nia Jax was an unsafe worker and was prone to causing injury to her opponents.

Check out the reactions below:

Bill Apter was impressed by Nia Jax's WWE return

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that Nia Jax made a "great impact" with her unexpected WWE return on RAW.

The veteran journalist added that Jax's appearance was even more rewarding since nobody knew about it, thanks to no leaks on social media before the show.

"But she attacked Rhea Ripley and made a hell of an impact by coming back like that. That was a shocking move; nobody knew that she was coming back. At least it wasn't leaked anywhere on the internet. It was a nice surprise. But to see her come back and manhandle Rhea Ripley like that. Wow! And fans were like, 'We like Nia Jax, but why she is attacking.' Does this make Nia Jax the bad girl, the heel in this feud? Because she just attacked her," said Bill Apter.

Going by how things went down on WWE RAW, a match between Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley with the Women's World Title on the line seems to be in the making.

Do you think Jax could end The Eradicator's run with the gold? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

