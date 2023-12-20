Adam Pearce, Kofi Kingston and many WWE Superstars react to rare heartfelt message from 38-year-old RAW star

Kofi Kingston and Adam Pearce were among the many WWE Superstars who reacted to a heartfelt message on Instagram following Monday Night RAW.

This week's holiday special edition saw a major title change. One-half of the new Women's Tag Team Champion, Katana Chance, was singled out by Tommaso Ciampa.

The former NXT Champion praised Katana and called her a kind soul worthy of her first title win on the main roster. He even revealed that she is his daughter Willow's favorite superstar.

Ciampa himself is on an upward trajectory on the main roster, as both he and Johnny Gargano have found success as a tag team of late. The duo defeated Imperium on several occasions. Most recently, The Miz joined them to take down the European faction, including Gunther.

WWE star reveals having dealt with depression in the past

Before reuniting with Johnny Gargano, he was contending for the Intercontinental Championship. It's Ciampa's feud with The Ring General that led to everything he has today on television.

During an appearance on WWE After The Bell earlier this year, Ciampa disclosed his battles with depression and how he tackled it:

"I don't think it's too secret to people, especially people who follow my career, like, I've dealt with quite a bit of depression in my life, and I don't believe that you defeat depression. I just believe you learn how to cope with it. You learn your triggers so you can avoid those triggers, and then you learn the things that help you grow out of them. So I say that because over the course of my entire adult life, I've had to learn that. That's not something that someone taught me," Ciampa said.

He even candidly spoke about where he stands in the eyes of the WWE Universe. However, his main event match against Gunther on the October 2nd episode of WWE RAW showed potential, evoking a positive reaction from viewers.