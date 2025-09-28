Adam Pearce makes several announcements ahead of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce sent a message ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW in Raleigh, North Carolina. The former NWA star currently serves as the General Manager of the red brand.Ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW, the company shared a video featuring Adam Pearce. The RAW GM noted that IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley would be responding to The Kabuki Warriors' attack last week, Bayley would be in action against Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio is also scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Rusev.&quot;Monday Night RAW comes to you live tomorrow night from beautiful Raleigh, North Carolina, and this show is jam-packed. Because after what happened last week, being blindsided by Asuka and Kairi Sane, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will be in the house in Raleigh, and I'm sure they have something to get off their chest. Plus, in singles action, Bayley goes one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez, and Dirty Dom Mysterio will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line versus Rusev,&quot; he said.Pearce then shared that The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed would be battling The Usos in a Tornado Tag Team match during tomorrow night's show.&quot;What do you say we settle some scores in Raleigh? Jimmy and Jey, The Usos, will oppose The Vision's Bron Breakker and Big Bronson Reed, and it will be a Tornado Tag,&quot; added Pearce.You can check out Pearce's RAW announcements in the video below:Rusev has been targeting Mysterio for the past few weeks on WWE RAW and has the chance to capture the Intercontinental Championship tomorrow night. Asuka and Kairi Sane betrayed IYO SKY during last week's show.WWE legend comments on Adam Pearce as RAW GMWrestling icon Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Adam Pearce's performance as the RAW General Manager.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long claimed that Adam Pearce needed to be firmer and assert his authority more on WWE television. &quot;I think they both do a great job, very good job. With Adam (Pearce) I think he needs to be just a little bit more firm you know what I mean. He is a little bit too easy... I like him, I intend to talk with him and everything. But like I said I think he is just a little bit not firm enough. You know he doesn't have that stroke, like hey I am not playing, this is how this is gonna be whether you like it or not. So I think he just needs to be a little bit more authoritative, you know what I mean,&quot; Teddy Long said.Phil Drury @pip1984LINKLove that Adam Pearce is such a good GM he books every Raw without a main event and just gets lucky theres a altercation during the show #WrestlePaloozaIt will be interesting to see if Adam Pearce has any surprises in store for WWE fans tomorrow night on RAW.If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.