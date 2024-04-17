Adam Pearce, Natalya, and Corey Graves react to big name leaving WWE after 10 years

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, Natalya, and Corey Graves recently reacted on social media after artist Rob Schamberger revealed that he was leaving the Stamford-based promotion after ten years.

Since September 2023, WWE has released several top names, including Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) and Matt Riddle. Many backstage personnel were also let go after the company's merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings.

Artist Rob Schamberger, whose work was featured on a lot of WWE Shop merchandise, recently took to Instagram to issue a statement revealing that he has left the company after ten long years. Schamberger mentioned that he was grateful for his time in the Stamford-based promotion, where he got the opportunity to learn from some of the smartest people in the field.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, former Women's Champion Natalya, and SmackDown commentator Corey Graves recently commented on Rob's Instagram post, wishing him and his wife the best of luck.

Check out screenshots of their comments below:

Screenshot of Adam Pearce, Natalya, and Corey Graves' comments.

WWE Superstar Natalya said she wanted to bring Gail Kim out of retirement

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Natalya mentioned that she wanted to bring back former WWE Superstar and current TNA producer Gail Kim out of retirement.

"I am dying to bring Gail Kim out of retirement," Natalya continued. "Gail is so underrated, she's so talented. To work with her or to work against her, she's amazing. But Gail Kim, her style, she was so ahead of her time, and when I think about IYO [SKY] and I think about Dakota [Kai], and I think about so many talented women, like Zoey Stark, I think about their styles and I'm like, 'Gail was an innovator of that style.' She's just somebody that always deserves their flowers."

Natalya is set to face Lola Vice in an Underground Match at NXT Spring Breakin. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in the bout.

