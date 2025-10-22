Adam Pearce reflects on infamous Brock Lesnar attack

WWE RAW General Manager reflected on being attacked by Brock Lesnar four years ago today on social media. Lesnar returned to action last month and picked up an impressive victory at Wrestlepalooza.Brock Lesnar brutally attacked Adam Pearce on the October 22, 2021, edition of WWE SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate planted Pearce with an F5, and the authority figure tore his pants during the move. Pearce took to social media to react to a video of the attack and hilariously claimed that it was not the F5 that tore his pants. You can check out the former NWA star's message in the post below.&quot;It wasn’t the F5,&quot; he wrote.Brock Lesnar went on hiatus from the company for two years following his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. He returned at SummerSlam earlier this year to attack John Cena following his loss to The American Nightmare. Lesnar demolished Cena in a singles match at Wrestlepalooza last month and has not been in action since. Cena picked up a victory over AJ Styles earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel 2025.Bill Apter reacts to WWE's booking of Brock LesnarLegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar squashing John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 last month in Indianapolis, Indiana.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter claimed that the company made the right call by having Lesnar defeat Cena with ease. He noted that wrestling fans had not seen the 48-year-old in a while, and it was the correct decision to book him as a monster upon his return to the ring.&quot;This is the way it should be. You know so many people are going why did they do that? I think it was the right move. You can't bring Brock Lesnar back and lessen that Mega monster. I think they did the right thing, I am gonna say that out loud,&quot; he said.Bray @brayywweLINKBrock Lesnar doesn’t need to talk. His aura does the talking.Adam Pearce got into a heated confrontation with The Vision to open this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Bron Breakker forced Pearce to say &quot;please&quot; before giving him the World Heavyweight Championship. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed Seth Rollins last week, and he was forced to relinquish the title due to injury.Pearce informed Paul Heyman in a backstage conversation on RAW that Breakker and Reed would not be allowed into the Battle Royal due to their actions. Jey Uso won the Battle Royal and will be facing CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.