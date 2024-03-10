Adam Pearce, Rhea Ripley, Alicia Fox and several other WWE names react to popular couple revealing secret wedding

While the WWE Universe has been reacting to the marriage of Dominik Mysterio and his high school sweetheart Marie Juliette this week, it seems that another couple has also tied the knot.

Former WWE Superstars Emma and Riddick Moss married on Thursday and revealed their union to the world yesterday on Instagram. The two stars have been traveling the world and sharing their adventures as part of a lifestyle blog since leaving WWE and have now become husband and wife.

The married couple didn't share any hints about their union before their wedding and it appears to have come as a surprise to the wrestling world.

Many current and former Superstars have reacted to the couple revealing their wedding including RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, Ivar, Alicia Fox, MVP, Raquel Rodriguez, Maxxine Dupri, Cathy Kelly, The Bella Twins, and many other stars have sent messages congratulating the couple.

There were also a lot of likes on the post including Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, Ricochet, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, Bobby Lashley, Dakota Kai, Apollo Crews, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, Otis, and Braun Strowman.

Many WWE Superstars have reacted to the update

Emma and Riddick Moss are in no hurry to return to the ring following WWE release

Emma and her now husband Riddick Moss were released in September and it appears that the couple are in no rush to return to the ring as they travel the world and document their adventures online.

Back in December, Emma teased in-ring retirement as she noted that right now she was following her heart.

"The man of my dreams proposed to me, and I lost my dream job at the company where we first met. While I'm not sure if I'll ever wrestle again... I am sure that I'll turn this into a positive. No restrictions, no putting things on the back burner. Time to follow my heart."

The couple will seemingly have many more blogs to create as they head off on their honeymoon following their surprise marriage and continue to enjoy life away from the squared circle.

Do you think Emma and Riddick Moss will ever return to the ring? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section.

