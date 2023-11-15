Adam Pearce trolls Rhea Ripley after reprimanding her on WWE RAW

As has been the case for most of the opening segments of WWE RAW this year, The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn kicked off this week's Monday night show.

However, things got out of control, and a brawl broke out once again. Adam Pearce came out and banned all-stars who were part of the WarGames match from ringside during the main event of the show, which was an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso.

Despite Rhea Ripley's attempts at intimidating the RAW GM, Pearce emphatically shut her down by using a remarkable quote from the Hollywood classic Gone With The Wind, saying, "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a d*mn." Earlier today, he shared the promo on Instagram:

Despite his decision, Balor and Priest retained their belts against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes after Drew McIntyre turned on the babyface team to side with The Judgment Day. The Scotsman assisted them in scoring the victory.

Adam Pearce also sent a message to The Eradicator on Twitter.

Drew McIntyre sends two-word message after seemingly joining The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Fans are almost convinced Drew McIntyre will join The Judgment Day inside WarGames at Survivor Series. This leaves the babyface team in need of an extra member. Many believe, as per reports, that it is going to be none other than Randy Orton. The Legend Killer has been absent on TV since May 2022.

All of this is speculation at the end of the day. McIntyre nonetheless acknowledged joining forces with the top faction of RAW:

"Daddy's home," he wrote on Twitter/X.

Randy Orton is unofficially regarded by the WWE Universe as Mr. Survivor Series, owing to all his major victories over the years at the premium live event, especially in the Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Team contests.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's addition to The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

