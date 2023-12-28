"AEW should stay the hell away," "He's owed nothing" - Fans react to WWE Hall of Famer wanting a retirement match

Wrestling fans have reacted to a WWE Hall of Famer claiming that he is owed a retirement match.

Goldberg has not competed in a match since his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. Roman Reigns defeated the Hall of Famer to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

The 57-year-old recently shared on the Steven & Captain Evil podcast that Vince McMahon promised him a retirement match after he put Roman Reigns over at the event. However, Goldberg claims McMahon didn't hold up his end of the deal and give him a proper sendoff.

Wrestling News asked fans on social media if they would be interested in seeing a retirement match for the legend.

Expand Tweet

Most fans reacted negatively to the idea and did not appear interested in seeing the legend return to the ring once again. However, some fans believe that AEW President Tony Khan will ultimately bring the veteran to the promotion for a marquee match.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star issues challenge to Goldberg

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently issued a challenge to Goldberg.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion suggested that the veteran face him in a match. EC3 claimed that he would dodge the Spear and hit his finisher to win the match if the two were to ever face each other.

"I would love to see Big Bill challenge me. I would love to see him come to the ring wearing the black and white gear he had with the WWF run. I love like to see him throw some air punches and one giant crescent kick... I would like to move out of the way of a Spear and then hit him with my finisher and defeat him," said EC3. [3:38 - 3:56]

You can check out the full video below:

Goldberg has established a loyal fanbase over the years and many people would like to see the legend have a retirement match. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former Universal Champion.

Do you think Goldberg should have been given a retirement match in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.