WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes received a tribute at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The Four Pillars of the company Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, and MJF collided for the AEW World Championship. During the bout, all four stars hit their respective mentor's finishing moves as a tribute, and fans had mixed reactions to the homage on Twitter.

Darby Allin hit Sting's Scorpion Death Drop, Sammy Guevara hit the Codebreaker honoring Chris Jericho, Jungle Boy Jack Perry hit the Kill Switch, paying tribute to Christian Cage, and MJF hit the Cross Rhodes, the signature move of Cody Rhodes, by which he won the match.

There were some positive reactions from fans, but some had negative feedback for the match and the wrestlers hitting these finishing moves.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

A fan wrote that AEW was treating Cody Rhodes with more respect than WWE.

One fan wrote that this was a GOAT sequence, knowing their mentors, background, and how the story was told.

Harold Lua @groanupgamer @AEW This was a GOAT sequence, knowing the mentors, background and how the story was told.

A fan wrote that Cross Rhodes had started to become (John Cena's finishing move) the Attitude Adjustment for the IWC.

Elden Punongbayan @FindElden @jessithebuckeye Cross Rhodes is starting to become the Attitude Adjustment for the IWC 💀

One user was so disappointed that he wrote 'Garbage' under AEW's Twitter post for this match.

Another fan wrote that this same spot had happened within the last month or two on AEW.

Jase @bakaridge @DrainBamager Am I crazy or did this same spot not happen within the last month or two because I swear I've seen it already.

One user wrote that they shouldn't have delivered the finishers one after the other, it should have been spread throughout the match instead.

RossHand 🇮🇪 @Ross_Hand @DrainBamager If they did these throughout the match OK but all one after another makes it look worse and more of a rehearsed spot than ever

AEW fans were wishing for the "four pillars match" for quite some time now, and the company delivered at Double or Nothing, which got some great feedback from the fans.

AEW star MJF used WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' finishing move

Cody Rhodes was the Executive Vice President and on-air talent of AEW before deciding to rejoin WWE in 2022. He was already associated with the current AEW World Champion MJF as his former friend and ally.

At AEW Double or Nothing MJF hit Cody Rhodes' finishing move Cross Rhodes which helped the star win the match.

Cody Rhodes faced Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions, but unfortunately, he could not come out on top like he previously did at Backlash 2023.

It will be interesting to see if the American Nightmare would face off against The Beast Incarnate one more time or not.

What do you think about MJF using Cody Rhodes' finishing move?

