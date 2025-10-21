After AJ Styles and Dragon Lee's surprise title win on WWE RAW, wrestling veteran reacts!

  • home icon
By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 21, 2025 17:41 GMT
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee! [Image credit: WWE.com]
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee shocked everyone on WWE RAW when the unlikely duo overcame The Judgment Day and won the World Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Styles' former rival reacted to the win and poked fun at him.

AJ Styles had a rough year on the red brand as he constantly failed against Dominik Mysterio and announced his upcoming retirement for 2026. While many expected The Phenomenal One to ride into the sunset without holding a title, the 48-year-old veteran shocked everyone.

Recently, Styles teamed up with Dragon Lee to face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in a tag team match. After the champions didn't defend their titles for over 100 days, Adam Pearce forced them to defend it against the new team. To everyone's surprise, Styles pinned Balor in the ring following a Styles Clash and won the titles for his team.

"#Ajstyles and #DragonLee are the new #WWE world tag team champions! #WWERaw…," Ellsworth tweeted on X.
Ex-WWE writer isn't confident in AJ Styles and Dragon Lee's partnership

The makeshift team of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee was created out of nowhere and dethroned The Judgment Day as the World Tag Team Champions. However, Vince Russo doesn't believe in their partnership, and there's a major reason behind it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer stated he doesn't have confidence in the tag team, as the management is known to create random teams that go nowhere in the promotion, and Styles and Lee are another classic example.

"I don't know about AJ and Dragon Lee as a team. You know, come on, man. We were around in an era where tag teams were tag teams. The Hart Foundation, The British Bulldogs, I can go back to the Valiant Brothers, Legion of Doom, The Rockers. Now it's just two guys, we put them together and it just doesn't mean anything else."

It'll be intriguing to see what's next for the champions on the red brand.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
