"AJ is not going to like this Phil" - WWE Universe amused by CM Punk asking for Rhea Ripley on RAW

Over the last week, CM Punk promised to tell fans whether he would sign with RAW, SmackDown on NXT. On this week's episode, he let them know that he would be a permanent member of the red brand.

Seth Rollins confronted the Cult of Personality during his promo, and the two lit the arena on fire with their exchange. The World Heavyweight Champion was not the only one who came face to face with the former AEW star.

On the show, CM Punk also came across Drew McIntyre and Judgment Day. The two sides talked back to him, but what stayed with the WWE Universe was the way Punk greeted Judgment Day. When he saw the stable, he asked them where Rhea Ripley was.

Whenever any superstar mentions Mami, the WWE Universe always has something to say, and this time was no different.

Where was Rhea Ripley?

During the altercation, Damian Priest boasted about his Money In The Bank briefcase and threatened to cash it against Punk if he ever won the World Heavyweight Championship.

