AJ Lee breaks character to send message ahead of Wrestlepalooza

AJ Lee broke character to send a message ahead of her return to the ring at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The veteran will be competing in her first match since 2015 at the event this Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 38-year-old was interviewed by ESPN today and discussed her decision to return to the wrestling business. She shared that she was happy in retirement, but the company's partnership with ESPN felt like a new challenge. Lee broke character to praise Becky Lynch and claimed that the Women's Intercontinental Champion was great in the ring.

"And so starting this new chapter on ESPN feels like a whole new mountain the company needs to climb. And I was flattered that they believed that I could help sort of draw eyeballs in that way. But also, like Becky is very interesting to me. I think that she’s wonderful in the ring and we have a lot of similarities, and she would not be an easy person to get back in the ring with. So, that was exciting," she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the video below:

AJ Lee will be teaming up with her husband, CM Punk, to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match this Saturday at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Bill Apter comments on AJ Lee's upcoming match at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on AJ Lee's match at Wrestlepalooza.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter stated that he was unsure of what the attraction was for the match. The legendary wrestling journalist also predicted that Lee and Punk would defeat Lynch and Rollins this weekend.

"I don't know what the, the real strong attraction is in terms, I don't mean physically or anything. But I mean, you know about, welcome back, this type of thing. But I think the Punks are going to, the Punks are gonna win, and it's going to be AJ pinning Becky," said Apter.

Dan Marston @MarstonDan @WrestleOps I hope AJ Lee and CM Punk beat the power couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins this weekend I'll be watching wrestlepalooza

It was recently reported that AJ Lee signed a multi-year deal with WWE upon her return. It will be fascinating to see if the former Divas Champion and CM Punk can emerge victorious this Saturday at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

