AJ Styles collides with top WWE star for the first time on SmackDown; both stars get taken out by The Bloodline 

WWE Superstar AJ Styles collided with LA Knight in a singles match for the first time in the Stamford-based company on the latest episode of SmackDown. The two superstars are part of the Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble, which also includes Randy Orton and Roman Reigns.

During the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, all the participants signed a contract to make the match official. During the segment, The Phenomenal One and the Megastar got into a brawl, which led to an impromptu match between them on the blue brand.

During the bout, Knight sent Styles face-first into the middle turnbuckle. He then took down the former WWE Champion with a Suplex. The two stars exchanged strikes, and AJ hit a combo followed by a kick. Styles sent Knight into the corner and nailed him with a backbreaker.

LA Knight dropped AJ Styles with a Powerslam for a two-count. AJ hit his opponent with a knee and sent him into the barricade. The Megastar then slammed Styles face-first into the barricade and announce table. Later, The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso came out to cause an interference.

Solo Sikoa showed up at the timekeeper's area and hit LA Knight with the Samoan Spike. Solo then hit AJ Styles with the Samoan Spike in the ring and proceeded to call out Randy Orton, whom he was scheduled to wrestle in the main event of the night.

