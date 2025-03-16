AJ Styles reached out to female star following her WWE release; chat surfaces online

AJ Styles has etched his name in history books as one of the most iconic professional wrestlers of his generation, both inside and outside WWE. Talents respect Styles as a true locker leader and often take advice from him. A recently released female star revealed a message she received from The Phenomenal One after she departed the company.

Former NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell was released from her WWE contract on November 1, 2024. The Australian has since embarked on a new journey outside the Stamford-based promotion and is active on the independent circuit.

In her latest YouTube video, Indi Hartwell disclosed that former WWE Champion AJ Styles texted her on X/Twitter following her release from the global juggernaut. Styles motivated Hartwell to continue her hustle and offered to help her.

“Keep battling, don’t quit. The reason for everything is always there. Don’t let this be the end of the story. If there’s anything I can do to help, please let me know,” wrote AJ Styles.

You can view a screenshot of Styles' message to Hartwell below.

AJ Styles could face a former WWE champion at WrestleMania 41

The Phenomenal One made his much-awaited return to the ring during the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. He is now part of the Monday Night RAW roster. Many are wondering what he might do at WrestleMania 41.

AJ Styles and former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul had an intense altercation on this week's RAW. Following the segment, Paul is widely expected to face the veteran at The Showcase of the Immortals this year. A potential bout between The Maverick and Styles could be a showstopper, as both superstars are known for their unique movesets.

WWE has yet to officially announce a match between Paul and Styles. The Phenomenal One has also had tense interactions with Bron Breakker since his comeback. It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Styles in the coming weeks.

