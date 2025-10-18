Aleister Black and Zelina Vega’s "necessary evil" promo draws flak; WWE veteran claims the booking was illogical (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Aleister Black and Zelina Vega's promo segment. The stars are a prominent feature on SmackDown.

Ad

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega appeared in a video package this week on SmackDown. Black claimed that every move he made was calculated to reach this point. The couple declared themselves a "necessary evil," claiming it was always the plan to join forces. The duo stated that they were the misunderstood force of inevitability, joining together to restore balance and order to the wrestling world.

During the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo ridiculed the promo. He questioned the logic behind their promo, stating that Vega's whole gimmick was about being a proud Puerto Rican representing her country. The veteran writer felt the whole angle showed that the current writers don’t pay attention to their own characters or recent storylines.

Ad

Trending

"So when they say sh*t, I literally for a minute try to run it through. So Zelina Vega says this has always been part of the plan. You were running around with the Puerto Rican flag for three years. Like that was part of the plan? This is what I'm talking about. I'm watching the show. So, I know I would never write that line because she was running around with the Puerto Rican flag for three years. So are you telling me the person writing the show does not know that?" Russo said.

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Last week on the blue brand, Zelina Vega stepped in between Damian Priest and Aliester Black during their match. This allowed Black to hit Priest with a fireball to the face for the win.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books this unholy union in the coming weeks.

While using quotes from this piece, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences