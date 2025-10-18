Aleister Black and Zelina Vega’s "necessary evil" promo draws flak; WWE veteran claims the booking was illogical (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Aleister Black and Zelina Vega's promo segment. The stars are a prominent feature on SmackDown.
Aleister Black and Zelina Vega appeared in a video package this week on SmackDown. Black claimed that every move he made was calculated to reach this point. The couple declared themselves a "necessary evil," claiming it was always the plan to join forces. The duo stated that they were the misunderstood force of inevitability, joining together to restore balance and order to the wrestling world.
During the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo ridiculed the promo. He questioned the logic behind their promo, stating that Vega's whole gimmick was about being a proud Puerto Rican representing her country. The veteran writer felt the whole angle showed that the current writers don’t pay attention to their own characters or recent storylines.
"So when they say sh*t, I literally for a minute try to run it through. So Zelina Vega says this has always been part of the plan. You were running around with the Puerto Rican flag for three years. Like that was part of the plan? This is what I'm talking about. I'm watching the show. So, I know I would never write that line because she was running around with the Puerto Rican flag for three years. So are you telling me the person writing the show does not know that?" Russo said.
10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!
Last week on the blue brand, Zelina Vega stepped in between Damian Priest and Aliester Black during their match. This allowed Black to hit Priest with a fireball to the face for the win.
It will be interesting to see how WWE books this unholy union in the coming weeks.
While using quotes from this piece, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences