Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair get a new tag team name on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have been tagging along for the last few months in WWE without an official tag team name. However, they were given one on SmackDown this past Friday.Bliss and Flair were in action on the latest edition of SmackDown, where they defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Sol Ruca and Zaria. While the NXT girls put on a good fight, The Queen and Little Miss Bliss were able to walk out with gold still around their waists.During the match, Vic Joseph, who was on the commentary desk, referred to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss as &quot;The Twisted Queens.&quot; Although the name is not officially confirmed by WWE, it certainly suits the duo.Alexa Bliss pitched the idea of working with Charlotte Flair in WWEAlexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair formed an alliance of convenience a few months ago, with Little Miss Bliss proposing that she and the Queen join forces. It turns out that even in real life, it was Bliss' idea to form a tag team with the 14-time women's champion.During her recent appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, Bliss revealed she pitched the idea to align with Charlotte Flair:&quot;It’s been so fun working with Charlotte. This was something that came about very randomly. We were talking to creative, and I kinda like threw it out there. They gave me a list of names of people who were in this little bubble of needing storylines, and I was like, ‘What about Charlotte? We have this long past, that could be a fun dynamic, these two people who don’t normally get along with other people or have success with other people, getting stuck together,&quot; she said.Alexa Bliss added that she has enjoyed working with the 14-time women's champion:“So it’s fun to see the mesh of the two come together as this kind of odd couple, and allies of convenience. It’s been a lot of fun, and I think that’s why it naturally resonates with audiences, that we’re having fun and it allows the audience to have fun with us,&quot; she added. [H/T: WrestleTalk]The pairing has been a successful one, as the duo won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships soon after joining forces. The storyline has also been praised by fans and critics alike.