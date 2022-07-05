"It's like nails on a chalkboard" - Alexa Bliss despised the name of one of her finishers

Alexa Bliss has revealed that she used to despise the original name of her top-rope finisher, Twisted Bliss.

When she first burst onto the scene in NXT in 2014, The Goddess of WWE had a sparkling gimmick which involved glitzy blue gear and glitter dust. She still had the finisher she has today, but it was called Sparkle Splash back then, being in-line with the character.

The move's name changed to what it is today when Bliss started managing the Blake & Murphy tag team on the black and gold brand. Since then, she has also adapted a snap DDT, called the Twisted DDT, in her arsenal of finishers. She even used Sister Abigail during her time with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where she discussed a variety of topics. When questioned about coming up with the name 'Twisted Bliss', Alexa told the story of how that name came to be:

"So, I remember I was in NXT and it was when I had just joined Blake & Murphy. One of the writers came up to me - his name was Joe - and he was like, 'Hey, so now that you are a bad guy, Sparkle Splash doesn't really sound like intimidating.' I didn't even like the name Sparkle Splash. He was like, 'What is it? You go up and you twist.' And I was like, 'Why don't we call it Twisted Bliss?' And he goes, 'I like that'," said Alexa Bliss (41:44 to 42:13)

Bliss wasn't shy about her disdain for the original name of the move, as she explained:

"Here's the worst part, people still call it Sparkle Splash. It's like nails on a chalkboard to me, I go urgh." (42:30 to 42:35)

Alexa Bliss reveals the most memorable time she has hit her finisher

Alexa Bliss has used her finisher to vanquish countless rivals in WWE. Speaking with Ryan Satin, she revealed her favorite instance of hitting Twisted Bliss:

"Most memorable time I hit my finisher on someone, probably Money In The Bank. Cashed in on Nia Jax in her match against Ronda (Rousey) in 2018, because I won Money In The Bank and then cashed in that night and became the champ," said Bliss. (42:42 to 43:02)

Twisted Bliss is one of the most spectacular top-rope moves in WWE. with all the character changes Alexa has seen throughout her career, the move has always been her ace in the hole for the past eight years.

