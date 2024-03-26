Alexa Bliss sends a message after The Rock's brawl with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has reacted to The Rock's wild brawl with Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW.

The closing segment of the show saw The Bloodline interfere during Jey Uso's main event match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Seth Rollins, who also got involved in the brawl, was quickly taken care of by Drew McIntyre.

Backstage, Rhodes single-handedly dealt with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa before The Rock jumped. The Final Boss brutally attacked The American Nightmare and made him bleed.

Taking to Twitter/X, Alexa Bliss reacted to the brawl between The Rock and Rhodes.

Matt Morgan believes The Rock must undergo a major change in character in WWE

Since becoming a regular on WWE television, The Rock has established himself as a heel and has joined The Bloodline.

However, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes The Great One needs to "cut the mic." Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan stated the following:

"How many times have I said is Rock really being a heel right now? He's not. He's getting pops nonstop. 'Oh but he's really, he cut his teeth in Memphis, man.' I don't give a sh*t if he cut his teeth in Memphis. Your job is to be the heel. You are this humongous superstar, not just like in Hollywood, but in wrestling and everywhere. People want this guy to run for president. He is as popular as it gets. He needs to cut the mic. No more 'If you smell what The Rock is cooking.' No more all his catchy like hookline phrases. If he really wanted to be heel about it, don't do anything."

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Rock will team up with Roman Reigns for a huge tag team match against Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The following night, Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a rematch from last year. A victory on Night 1 for The Rock and Reigns would ensure a massive advantage to The Tribal Chief for his title defense on Night 2.

