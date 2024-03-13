Alexa Bliss, Trish Stratus, Lita, and several other WWE comment on Natalya's heartbreaking personal update

Natalya is one of the most liked female wrestlers in WWE, having been part of the main roster for more than two decades.

As a veteran, Natalya has helped several current and former stars throughout their careers, but it was the former Women's Champion who needed the support of the locker room earlier today when she was forced to say goodbye to one of her beloved cats.

Natalya showed throughout her time on Total Divas that her cats were a major part of her life, and Maki had been living with her for the past ten years. The BOAT recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her cat following his passing on her Instagram, which has led many stars, both past and present, to send heartwarming messages.

Some of the biggest names in WWE have shared their condolences, including Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Jade Cargill, and former stars Lita, Trish Stratus, and Brie Bella. Many other stars also shared how sorry they are:

The former Women's Champion and her husband, Kidd, have several cats, and they are a regular feature on her Instagram and even make the trip to shows with her.

The cats also have their own Instagram accounts because they have become well-loved by the wrestling world as well.

Natalya's husband Tyson Kidd/TJ Wilson still works backstage for WWE

Natalya's husband hasn't stepped in a ring for almost 10 years after suffering a career-ending neck injury back in 2015. Following the spot during a match against Samoa Joe, Wilson was forced to undergo surgery.

Kidd has since retired from in-ring competition and noted several times that he isn't looking to return to the ring. Wilson now works backstage for WWE, where he is one of the most influential names behind some of the biggest female wrestling matches.

Wilson and his wife have found a way to continue working together both on and off-screen in the Stamford-based company.