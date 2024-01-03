"All that’s left is to destroy AEW," "OPEN THE DOOR HUNTER" - Fans erupt with possibility of WWE secretly working with major promotion

Fans are speculating that WWE could secretly be working with a major promotion owing to a few developments in the last few days and weeks. The said company is none other than IMPACT Wrestling, which has been successfully entertaining the fans with cutting-edge action for the last couple of decades.

For those unaware, it was recently revealed that IMPACT Wrestling had struck a multi-year streaming partnership with Endeavor Group, which also happens to be WWE's parent company. Since then, there's been tons of chatter about how this could result in an unlikely alliance between the two promotions.

Moreover, IMPACT was letting go of the term "Pay-Per-View" in favor of "Premium Live Events," similar to how WWE did it a few years back. An account on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) recently shared a post about the two promotions possibly working together. As expected, this elicited a ton of reactions from fans.

While some pointed out how it could change the course of wrestling forever, a few took potshots at Tony Khan's AEW and how it could affect the company's standing.

Check out some of the reactions below:

WWE veteran Vince Russo slams IMPACT Wrestling for recent tease

A few weeks back, IMPACT Wrestling's Head of Creative, Scott D'Amore, teased that the company could make a new signing that could be one of the biggest in its history. This didn't sit well with Vince Russo, who didn't mince his words before blasting the company on an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo.

The former WWE writer believes it was almost impossible to meet the high expectations the promotion had set because it had made massive signings like Sting, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair, among others, in the past.

"Why do they do this to themselves bro... All I know is I never did that. Why do you continue to set yourselves up for failure. Hulk Hogan and, like you said, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, all these people were with TNA, Sting. Come on bro, this is gonna be the biggest signing? Why do they do that?" said Vince Russo.

While it's still a mystery as to who the high-profile signing would be, Scott D' Amore's words have certainly piqued the interest of the wrestling world.

Do you think there's any chance of WWE and IMPACT Wrestling working together in some capacity down the line? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.