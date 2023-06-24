"All those years pushing Roman" - Fans react to WWE star not getting a push due to illogical reason

Fans have seen WWE build up stars like Roman Reigns and give them a push over the years, even when many were against it. Meanwhile, some names like LA Knight have not received the same treatment even with the crowd behind them.

LA Knight was moved from NXT to the main roster last year but did not get a chance to compete for a while. Instead, the creative team made him a manager for Maximum Male Models before he finally parted ways with the faction.

Ever since becoming a solo star on SmackDown, Knight has been winning fans all around the world. The 40-year-old WWE star is great on the mic and is one of the better workers in the ring. However, he hasn’t received a big push from the creative team, even though he receives one of the biggest pops every time he walks out of the curtain.

A Twitter account recently shared a clip of the match between LA Knight and Rey Mysterio on the latest edition of SmackDown. The caption stated that WWE did not want to push the 40-year-old because of his age.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Just remember WWE did not want to push LA Knight because of his age Just remember WWE did not want to push LA Knight because of his age https://t.co/z52gcI7DcU

Fans reacted to the clip, claiming that the former Million Dollar Champion was extremely over and deserved to be booked better.

One fan even mentioned that the creative team was pushing Roman Reigns, while Knight was building himself up without much help.

Moe @Momobenben123 @WrestleClips All those years pushing roman, la knight did that in months and without even forcing lol @WrestleClips All those years pushing roman, la knight did that in months and without even forcing lol

Undeniable Kavorka La Knight's is so good @WrestleClips When was the last time someone got this organically over? Knight's done absolutely nothing to be cheered as a face, and still hasn't lol but he's won over crowds with pure charisma.Undeniable Kavorka La Knight's is so good @WrestleClips When was the last time someone got this organically over? Knight's done absolutely nothing to be cheered as a face, and still hasn't lol but he's won over crowds with pure charisma.Undeniable Kavorka La Knight's is so good

WAR @DustyWhoads Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Just remember WWE did not want to push LA Knight because of his age Just remember WWE did not want to push LA Knight because of his age https://t.co/z52gcI7DcU Bobby Lashley is bout 45. They just dont like LA Knight. The people do tho twitter.com/WrestleClips/s… Bobby Lashley is bout 45. They just dont like LA Knight. The people do tho twitter.com/WrestleClips/s…

professor finessor @Profess20393238 @WrestleClips I could tell he’s studied his game behind the rock. Can wait till he wins mitb @WrestleClips I could tell he’s studied his game behind the rock. Can wait till he wins mitb

Roman2Reigns #RomanReigns𓃵(🇮🇳) @RohanGandotra9 Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Just remember WWE did not want to push LA Knight because of his age Just remember WWE did not want to push LA Knight because of his age https://t.co/z52gcI7DcU If they still don’t push him then they are deaf. I mean this is literally peak popularity with abysmal booking man. All Credits to LA Knight twitter.com/wrestleclips/s… If they still don’t push him then they are deaf. I mean this is literally peak popularity with abysmal booking man. All Credits to LA Knight twitter.com/wrestleclips/s…

Knight isn’t the oldest star in WWE, and that shows that the creative team hasn’t done justice to him. Bobby Lashley won a major title after crossing the 40-year mark. The former Million Dollar Champion has many years of wrestling left in him, and the company could look to use him to his full potential.

LA Knight moved to the WWE main roster when Vince McMahon was in charge

The 40-year-old WWE star moved to the main roster, and his name was changed to Max Dupri. Vince McMahon was still in control of creative and made him a manager instead of letting him show his potential in the ring.

The gimmick did not sit well with LA Knight. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the SmackDown star said that his age may have been the faction behind him becoming a manager.

"I look a certain way where, obviously, I’ve got somebody’s attention. But that number came up, and it was like, "Well, okay, maybe we make him a manager." So some things happened there. It was not my cup of tea, and definitely, I don’t think it was for me," Knight said.

It’s no secret that Vince has been very selective in who to push on the main roster. However, Triple H could turn things around soon and give him the run he deserves before handing him a world championship reign.

Do you want to see LA Knight as a world champion in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

