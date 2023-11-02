Allegations about terrible treatment of women revealed after three champions quit wrestling promotion; former WWE star gains support from fans

A former WWE Superstar spilled the beans about a wrestling promotion that recently saw the exit of three female wrestlers for alleged terrible treatment of women.

The star in question is Steph De Lander, who was a part of the World Wrestling Entertainment from 2022 to 2023 and joined AEW earlier this year. She also confessed to having issues with an all-women's promotion, Capital Championship Wrestling (CCW).

Christina Marie (CCW Champion), Rebecca Scott (CCW Global Fighting Champion), and Ultra Violette (CCW Network Champion) relinquished their respective titles. The women announced their exit from the company following unfortunate actions by CCW that affected both the locker room and fans.

Recently, the Capital Championship Wrestling released an official statement after the departure of Scott, Marie, and Violette.

However, Steph De Lander revealed her first-hand experience wherein CCW "guilted" female talents into working for a lower rate and skipped paying $100 more in her paycheck.

According to the former WWE star, the company used to pay only for a single match when the talent worked multiple matches.

"Things I witnessed & experienced first hand: -Almost every female talent guilted into working for a lower rate than usual -Posters & trading cards created and sold using talents name & likeness without them knowing & not seeing a cent of the profit -After my first show there was no hotel room for me so I got dropped at the airport at 3am for my 7am flight -$100 missing from my pay envelope -3 women (myself & two impact talent incl. one current champion at the time) booked in a hotel room with 1 bed -Women working multiple matches on the show & only getting paid for 1," she wrote.

Wrestling fans came in support for the former WWE Superstar Steph De Lander

The wrestling world came together to show support for the former WWE star Step De Lander, who made Capital Championship Wrestling's issues public.

One fan noted that 'women's wrestling' deserves much better, and CCW's move was incorrect.

A Twitter user shared that even after a lot of progress for women in every industry, female wrestlers have to go through several problems.

Some fans said that it was a disgusting and shameful move by CCW that three wrestlers had to exit the promotion.

As mentioned earlier, Capital Championship Wrestling has shared an official apology to fans and wrestlers after their exit. It remains to be seen if Christina Marie, Rebecca Scott, and Ultra Violette will ever return to CCW.

