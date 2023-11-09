"Always dreaded this day" - WWE fans unhappy at major development for John Cena

John Cena’s current WWE run has seen many young superstars get a good rub. A recent event now has fans confused about what the future may hold for the 16-time World Champion.

The Franchise Player returned to WWE at Money in the Bank for a one-off appearance that saw him have a war of words with Grayson Waller. However, that appearance led to a run for Cena, which started with a match at the Superstar Spectacle in India.

Cena had a good time during his current run that likely ended with to The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. Fans recently got to know that the SAG-AFTRA strike will come to an end, and the major development could lead to the end of Cena’s current WWE run.

The news got fans talking about how they dread this day as John Cena will now return to his acting duties to support the men and women working in Hollywood. That would mean that his current run with the Stamford-based promotion will effectively come to an end.

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to comment on the recent development. Most were unhappy at the possibility of Cena’s current run coming to an end.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Grayson Waller and Solo Sikoa are a couple of the young superstars who benefitted from Cena’s current run. They got to work with The Greatest of All Time both in and out of the ring.

John Cena put over Solo Sikoa in their last match

Solo Sikoa delivered a record number of Samoan Spikes to the 16x World Champion before pinning him at Crown Jewel. The angle left fans heartbroken, while Sikoa got a lot of heat and picked up the biggest win of his career.

According to recent reports, the SAG-AFTRA strike is about to end. It was one of the main reasons why John Cena returned to WWE, and The Rock made a one-off appearance on SmackDown.

PWInsider recently reported that The Greatest of All Time got a chance to perform in the ring due to the writer’s strike. However, with the strike coming to an end, he will be expected to return to his Hollywood duties soon.

Fans will simply have to wait and hope to see their favorite star back in the ring soon.

Do you hope to see John Cena continue working in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here