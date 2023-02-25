"An explosive start"-WWE Universe reacts to opening six-man tag team match on tonight's SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown opened up with a huge six-man tag team matchup between Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) and the trio of Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss.

The match was a competitive and hard-hitting affair, but in the end, GUNTHER would lead his team to victory by nailing Moss with a vicious powerbomb. Drew McIntyre watched the action from the entrance ramp to let the Ring General know that he had his eye on him. Playing into reports that the Scottish Warrior and his buddy Sheamus might be challenging the Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

While the match is yet to be confirmed, one thing that is certain is how the WWE Universe felt about the opening SmackDown tag bout. One fan would call it an "explosive" start to the show, while others wondered why Imperium have basically wrestled the same few people since their call up to the main rroster.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Ronnie Jones

Imperium won the match but Drew and Sheamus came to the party and set that up. Braun and Ricoceht look legit as a tag team. Viking Raiders got beat. That was an explosive start.

A fun tag team match but SmackDown for the last 6 months has felt like it's Imperium against Ricochet, Drew and Sheamus. We have gotten about 20 different variations of these matches. And Drew could be up against Gunther for the Intercontinental title.

🤖 @JPS86_



Good match.



Good match. Gunther pins MadCap Moss. Imperium is victorious.

JaydonEvans 🏳️‍🌈 @JaydonEvans10



Drew McIntyre comes out and watches. The Viking Raiders then attack Drew, but Sheamus, Braun, & Ricochet help fight them off



On wwe smackdown Imperium beat Ricochet, Braun Strowman, & Madcap Moss. Drew McIntyre comes out and watches. The Viking Raiders then attack Drew, but Sheamus, Braun, & Ricochet help fight them off

Aside from The Bloodline, Imperium have been one of the more dominant factions on SmackDown. GUNTHER specifically has been making headlines as his historic Intercontinental Championship reign recently reached 260 days. He also had an incredible performance in the 2023 Royal Rumble, and broke the record for longest performance by going 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 25 seconds.

It doesn't seem like anyone can slow the Ring General or Imperium down at this point.

