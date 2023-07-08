"And they call Roman the villain" - WWE Universe reacts to Jey Uso mercilessly beating his brother Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

The WWE Universe has reacted to Jey Uso showing no remorse against his own brother Solo Sikoa on the latest episode of SmackDown.

This week's SmackDown started with Roman Reigns appearing on the Tribal Court after his loss at Money in the Bank. This eventually led to Reigns and Sikoa taking out The Usos, as Jimmy Uso was taken away in an ambulance following the brutal attack.

The closing moments of the show once again saw Reigns cross paths with Jey. This time around, the former tag team champion attacked both Reigns and Sikoa before challenging The Tribal Chief to a title match. Jey Uso hit Sikoa with multiple ruthless chair shots as Reigns retreated.

iBeast @ibeastIess



If you deep it, Jey is literally beating tf out of his little brother on national tv with no remorse If you deep it, Jey is literally beating tf out of his little brother on national tv with no remorse 😭😭https://t.co/f2xGZXiBm6

Taking to Twitter, fans came up with interesting responses after Jey Uso took the fight to The Enforcer and attacked him with a steel chair. One Twitter user also claimed that Sikoa deserved the beating from his brother for his actions against The Usos.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Dai @VegetaBurner @ibeastIess Solo kids at home watching they uncle beat they dad with a chair is insane @ibeastIess Solo kids at home watching they uncle beat they dad with a chair is insane

Haley Uso 💙 @LIVin4JeyUso



Jimmy is not just Jey's twin but solo's older brother. Solo deserved it. iBeast @ibeastIess



If you deep it, Jey is literally beating tf out of his little brother on national tv with no remorse If you deep it, Jey is literally beating tf out of his little brother on national tv with no remorse 😭😭https://t.co/f2xGZXiBm6 If you deep it, solo is just as bad IF NOT WORSE then Roman. Cuz solo legit made his older brother Jey watch Jimmy get the hell beat out of him.Jimmy is not just Jey's twin but solo's older brother. Solo deserved it. twitter.com/ibeastIess/sta… If you deep it, solo is just as bad IF NOT WORSE then Roman. Cuz solo legit made his older brother Jey watch Jimmy get the hell beat out of him.Jimmy is not just Jey's twin but solo's older brother. Solo deserved it. twitter.com/ibeastIess/sta…

Seeds of tension could be sown within The Usos, WWE veteran suggests

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that WWE could potentially plant the seeds of tension within The Usos after their win at Money in the Bank.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that WWE made the right choice by having The Usos win. However, he feels there could be tension between the two brothers in the lead-up to SummerSlam.

"This is the only thing you could have done here. You gotta leave the people happy. Another screwjob would be like, 'Oh, man, get over it..' Now I think you're gonna have a little bit of tension between the brothers [The Usos]. They are gonna keep that going, and they are gonna challenge Roman for the title. Solo would be the barrier to keep them from getting to Roman, and they are telling a good story."

Reigns has been challenged to a title match by Jey Uso, which is expected to take place at SummerSlam. As of writing, Reigns has not accepted Jey's challenge, however, the two family members look set to collide. It will be interesting to see whether Jimmy Uso will return to assist his brother or if Jey will have to face the wrath of Roman and Solo alone in the coming weeks.

Reigns' last title defense was against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. He retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship courtesy of an assist from Solo Sikoa.

Are you excited about the trilogy between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso? Sound off in the comments section below.

