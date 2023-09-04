"And he can't even wrestle," "He's not special" - Fans are clearly underwhelmed by Solo Sikoa's WWE run

Though Solo Sikoa has been presented as a virtually unbeatable force of nature in WWE, fans believe there's still a lot of work to be done by The Bloodline member. If the comments to a recent Twitter post are anything to go by, many viewers still don't see the 30-year-old star as a top-tier attraction in the company.

Since his debut at Clash at the Castle 2022, Sikoa has maintained a sense of mystique around him as he seldom speaks and lets his actions do the talking. Moreover, The Enforcer rarely loses, having lost only one singles match in his main roster career so far. All of this indicates that WWE is keen on making Solo Sikoa one of the biggest attractions in the company in the coming years.

The Bloodline member also won his latest match on last week's episode of SmackDown, where he defeated AJ Styles. A Twitter post asked fans to share their opinions on Sikoa's run so far in the global juggernaut on the occasion of The Enforcer completing a year on the main roster.

Most believe that though his stock was on the rise, the former NXT North American Champion hasn't wrestled frequently. A few also pointed out that WWE made the wrong decision by having Sikoa lose to Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Vince Russo wants Solo Sikoa to face Roman Reigns as part of The Bloodline story

A few weeks back on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated that a match between Reigns and Sikoa must come to fruition soon.

Vince Russo explained that the 30-year-old performer must be the "last bullet" The Head of the Table goes through before The Bloodline saga culminates for good.

"One guy couldn't beat him alone, the second guy couldn't beat him alone. The third guy couldn't beat him alone. Oh, now all three of you can beat him? Of course, you can because now it's a 3-on-1 situation. They got to be really careful with that bro because if you got 3 guys on one side and Roman Reigns and a Walrus on the other, now you're bullies. Because if 3 of you guys can't beat him up...you know what I'm saying? That kind of changes the complexity of things and that's where it's going to get sticky. Right now the only last bullet in the gun is Solo Sikoa. That's the last bullet," said Russo.

With WWE teasing minor tensions between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, it remains to be seen how things turn out in the coming weeks and months.

Do you see Solo Sikoa winning a major singles gold in the company by the end of 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.