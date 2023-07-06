"And the first entrant to the 2024 Royal Rumble..." - Fans react after legend posts impressive photo from a WWE show

Fans were left impressed and started reacting on Twitter after WWE legend Booker T posted a photo from a recent episode of NXT.

In his time at the Stamford-based promotion, the Hall of Famer won numerous titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship once, the World Tag Team Championship three times, Intercontinental Championship once, and the United States Championship three times.

The legend feuded with a lot of high-profile superstars throughout his illustrious career, including The Rock, Edge, and Steve Austin. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 and again in 2019 as a member of the Harlem Heat alongside his brother Lash Huffman (a.k.a. Stevie Ray).

Booker is currently working as a commentator on WWE's development brand NXT. Recently, he took to Twitter and posted a photo of himself while flexing his biceps.

You can check out the post below:

Fans went crazy after looking at the photo and started commenting. One fan wrote that Booker T can be the first entrant to the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble because he looks so fit.

Another fan wrote that he can go into the ring and compete anytime he wants.

One fan wrote that Booker T was looking good, and it looks like he can still wrestle.

Another fan wrote that it looks like Booker T can still perform one of his finishers' the Harlem Hangover.

One fan wrote that Booker T is not only a 5-time champion but also an incredible wrestling announcer.

Another fan praised the legend's physique.

Booker T praised Finn Balor for his current work in WWE

Finn Balor has made a drastic change in his character since joining The Judgment Day. He recently went in a bout against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. Unfortunately for The Prince, he lost to The Visionary by a distraction from his own teammate Damian Priest.

Booker T recently talked about Balor on his Hall of Fame podcast. The legend said that Balor is doing some of his best work in WWE right now and even praised his match against Carmelo Hayes on last week's RAW episode.

"Finn Balor is doing some of his best work right now. And I tell you, that match with Carmelo Hayes [on RAW] was a breaking-out moment for me with Finn Balor. I mean, not that I haven’t bought on what he’s been doing as of late. But when he went out and went to kicking Carmelo’s ass like it was a real fight, I was like, ‘Oh man, I like this Finn Balor here. This dude right here, this is the guy," said Booker.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Booker T's return at the Royal Rumble 2011 was amazing Booker T's return at the Royal Rumble 2011 was amazing https://t.co/ONULue16w5

Booker T has already returned twice to WWE Royal Rumble during the 2011 and 2023 matches. Only time will tell if he is going to show up once again and try to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania.

