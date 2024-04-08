"AND HE GOES BACK?" - WWE Universe reacts to Jey Uso possibly superkicking Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe has reacted to the idea of Jey Uso possibly turning heel by superkicking Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Jey is a former member of The Bloodline. Following the faction's formation, he was the first official wrestler to join the group, aligning with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. During his time in The Bloodline, Jey teamed up with Jimmy Uso, as the twins unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Following Jimmy's betrayal of Reigns at Night of Champions 2023, Jey quit The Bloodline only to get betrayed by Jimmy. Following his move to RAW, Jey won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship with Rhodes.

Fans on social media reacted to the idea of Jey Uso possibly returning to his former faction by betraying Rhodes during his main event clash against Roman Reigns. The majority of fans seem to be against the idea of the multi-time tag team champion turning heel once again.

Jey Uso believes that his brother Jimmy Uso needs to stay away from The Bloodline

Jey Uso wants his brother Jimmy Uso to stay away from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. On Night One of WrestleMania 40, Jey defeated Jimmy in a singles match.

Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel, Jey Uso explained the consequences Jimmy would have to suffer if he stayed close to Reigns and his faction. He also felt his brother still had some good left in him and reiterated how important it was for his twin to get away from The Bloodline.

"I think he almost got out from under The Tribal Chief at one point. It's hard to leave family. You know. I did it. It took me a while to open my eyes, man. And, if my brother stays too close with The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman, they're going to spin it on him. We can run things here with The Bloodline, no one can touch us? It was the same spiel I used to get. I really believed it. And then it was at one point, it was no one could touch us. He's about to get touched, though. My brother has been sleeping too long, man. He's got to get away. There's still good in Jimmy. I see it. I mean, I feel it, said Jey.

Night Two of WrestleMania 40 will feature Reigns in the main event against Cody Rhodes in a 'Bloodline rules' match. The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman are expected to get involved in the contest.

