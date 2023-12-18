"And I respect him for it", "Who" - WWE fans can't believe what Shawn Michaels is doing after a cosplayer tries out for show

WWE's Performance Center stands out as one of its most valuable recent investments. This state-of-the-art facility offers top-notch infrastructure, enabling the company to cultivate promising athletes and groom them into the future stars of professional wrestling.

Regular tryouts are conducted year-round as part of their ongoing efforts to replenish the talent roster for NXT. 2023's last tryout recently took place at the Performance Center, and a list the of names who appeared at the trial recently came up.

On Twitter, an user expressed surprise at a fascinating revelation: a talent recognized for their cosplaying skills had been granted a tryout opportunity. The user even humorously referred to Shawn Michaels, the individual in charge of NXT's creative and development, as 'hilarious'.

"Shawn Michaels is hilarious bro. Some of the women he's giving NXT try-outs to don't even have athletic backgrounds. 1 of them deadset has a background is 'cosplay,'" the user wrote.

Fans have responded to the aforementioned post, expressing their opinions. The majority seem to support HBK's decision in this matter. The individual in focus is Lyla Fit, who identified as a fitness influencer and cosplayer in her application, boasting a substantial following of over 100k on Instagram.

Fan reactions to a 'cosplayer' being called up for a tryout

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently invited CM Punk

CM Punk shocked the world of professional wrestling when he returned to WWE at the Survivor Series event in Chicago.

Shawn Michaels, the Head Booker of NXT, extended an invitation to Punk for a discussion during the 'NXT Deadline' event. The intention was to potentially sign the Best in the World to the developmental brand.

"@CMPunk Since you’re in Bridgeport and have some time, let’s forgo the phone call and talk in person," Michaels wrote.

Punk accepted HBK's invitation and joined him during the opening segment of the show. However, a week later, he signed a contract with WWE RAW instead.

