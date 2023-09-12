"AND NEW" - WWE fans predict 32-year-old superstar will become champion tonight on RAW

The WWE Universe believes a new champion will be crowned tonight on RAW.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship tonight against Raquel Rodriguez. The two superstars battled at Payback 2023, and Ripley retained the title after The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match. Mysterio will be banned from ringside tonight on RAW, and many fans believe that gives the challenger the advantage.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, WWE on Fox's official Twitter account asked fans who they think will win the Women's World Championship match. There were a few that picked the champion to retain, but a shocking amount of fans believe that Raquel Rodriguez will be leaving tonight's RAW tonight as the new Women's World Champion.

Fans believe Rodriguez will capture the title tonight.

Raquel Rodriguez reveals WWE legend Chyna inspired her

Raquel Rodriguez recently praised WWE Hall of Famer Chyna and disclosed that the former DX member helped inspire her.

Rodriguez is one of the only female superstars on the roster that has a size advantage over Rhea Ripley. The 32-year-old is several inches taller than The Eradicator and gave the Women's World Champion her toughest challenge yet at Payback on September 2nd.

Speaking on the Short and to the Point podcast, Rodriguez praised Chyna and said that watching The Ninth Wonder of the World feud with male superstars growing up inspired her. She added that watching Chyna in her youth has helped her up her level as a superstar today.

“She had so many feuds with men that for me she solidified the idea of hey we can hang with the boys too. When I was watching her growing up and go and play basketball with the boys and that has helped me invaluably as well because it has helped me up my level every time,” Raquel said about Chyna. [11:05 - 11:25]

Rodriguez is a former NXT Women's Champion but has never captured a singles title on the main roster. She has another opportunity to do so when she battles Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship tonight on WWE RAW.

Do you think a member of The Judgment Day other than Dominik Mysterio will interfere in the Women's World Championship match tonight?

