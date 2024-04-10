Another championship changes hands at a WWE show after WrestleMania XL 

After two exhilarating nights of WrestleMania XL, another WWE title changed hands in the aftermath of the show.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin of The Wolf Dogs looked set to defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against Nathan Frazer and Axiom. However, there was a stipulation that if the challengers lost the match, they would not be able to challenge for the titles again.

Axiom and Breakker started things off. They wrestled on the mat before Axiom hit the champion with a kick. The latter took out his opponent with a shoulder tackle after speeding off the ropes. Frazer tagged in and nailed Breakker with a kick. Corbin entered and tossed Nathan Frazer across the ring.

Axiom tagged in and nailed Corbin with a suicide dive and Frazer did the same thing to Bron Breakker. Axiom took out the champions at ringside with a moonsault off the top rope. Later on, Corbin tagged in and Axiom made the hot tag.

Later on, Axiom did a springboard but Breakker caught him and dropped him on the mat with The World's Strongest Slam. Bron hit his Gorilla Press Powerslam finishing move but Axiom kicked out. Bron Breakker then tagged in Baron Corbin and Frazer hit the Lone Wolf with a dropkick off the ropes.

Towards the end of the match, Corbin hit Axiom with a fireman's carry slam, and Axiom nailed Bron with a Superkick after the latter tried to hit the Spear. Axiom nailed Baron Corbin with the Golden Ratio and Nathan Frazer hit the Phoenix Splash to win the match for his team. They were crowned the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

