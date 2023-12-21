Another CM Punk backstage incident should happen before the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, according to wrestling personality

CM Punk was involved in backstage altercations with wrestlers, including Jack Perry, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, during his two-year stint in AEW. In a recent podcast episode, Jim Cornette gave his take on how WWE could subtly reference those incidents on television in the coming weeks.

On November 25, Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames after almost a decade away from the company. The 45-year-old has already declared his entry into the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.

Cornette, a legendary wrestling booker and manager, discussed Punk's storyline direction on his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast:

"If it was me, by the time the Royal Rumble rolls around, I would have Punk front facelock a motherf****r in the back. I'm sorry, I'm just that way. I think he should just goddam get in an argument with some random f**k and just f***ing front facelock him. It wouldn't be out of place on this program. He could say the guy disrespected me." [1:17 – 1:46]

Punk has interacted with several WWE stars on-screen since returning, most notably Seth Rollins. Before the 2024 Royal Rumble, he is due to face Dominik Mysterio at a Madison Square Garden live event on December 26.

The significance of CM Punk's Royal Rumble appearance

On January 26, 2014, CM Punk lasted 49 minutes in the Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Kane. The next day, he walked out of WWE due to issues with injuries and his creative direction.

The 2024 Royal Rumble event will take place on January 27, exactly 10 years to the day since The Best in the World's abrupt departure.

Punk has made it clear he plans to headline WrestleMania for the first time following his recent WWE return. If he wins the Royal Rumble, the former AEW star looks likely to target Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 on April 6-7, 2024.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.